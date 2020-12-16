Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 159,945 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 835.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.