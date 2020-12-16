IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 267,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Sysco by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 195.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.