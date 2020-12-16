Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 615 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,553,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,724. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99, a PEG ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

