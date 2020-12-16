Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 284,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

