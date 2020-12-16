Advisor Partners LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after buying an additional 1,193,017 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,924,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

