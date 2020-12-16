People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.22. The company traded as high as C$16.11 and last traded at C$15.07, with a volume of 828023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

