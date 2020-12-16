WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 210,916 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,146 shares of company stock worth $2,443,955. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.