Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after buying an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after buying an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after buying an additional 478,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

