Sei Investments Co. Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Lyft worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

