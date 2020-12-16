Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,001 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $722.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.49. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

