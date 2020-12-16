Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

XYL opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,788 shares of company stock worth $4,706,919. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

