Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,918 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

