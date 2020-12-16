Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,263 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,263 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 118.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $168.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.