Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.89% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $21,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 843,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after purchasing an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 557,571 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $12,686,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after purchasing an additional 190,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

