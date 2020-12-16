Sei Investments Co. Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,531,000 after purchasing an additional 987,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,069,000 after purchasing an additional 862,340 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $17,864,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $22,517,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $14,065,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCC opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

