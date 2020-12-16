Sei Investments Co. Buys 429,649 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of American Campus Communities worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

