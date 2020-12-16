Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

