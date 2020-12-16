Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

