British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6721 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

BTI stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

