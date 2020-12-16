SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Announces Dividend of $0.40

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

SSNT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

