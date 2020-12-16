Sei Investments Co. Sells 241,136 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,136 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

