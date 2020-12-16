Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

PCAR stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

