Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,711,797.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $740,880.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

