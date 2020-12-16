CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.
IGR opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: Ex-Dividend
