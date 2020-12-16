CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

IGR opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

