BidaskClub Lowers Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Sell

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

