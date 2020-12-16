Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RUTH. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $577.25 million, a P/E ratio of -275.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after buying an additional 180,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 281,201 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

