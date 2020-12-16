Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $669,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

