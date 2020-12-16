Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.
NASDAQ OYST opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $669,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Featured Article: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.