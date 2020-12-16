Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh AG (VOS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

VOS stock opened at €40.55 ($47.71) on Wednesday. Vossloh AG has a 1 year low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 1 year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market cap of $712.23 million and a P/E ratio of -16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.00 and a 200 day moving average of €37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

