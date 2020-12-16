LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.47.

TREE opened at $270.86 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $368.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.30.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,659,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LendingTree by 1,499.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 59.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

