Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,138,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sabre by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 381,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

