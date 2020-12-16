British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,518.38 ($45.97).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,835 ($37.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,690.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,762.81. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a market cap of £65.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

