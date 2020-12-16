Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.58. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

