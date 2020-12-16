HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

ETR HBH opened at €78.60 ($92.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.66 and its 200 day moving average is €83.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

