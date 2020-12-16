Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,614.41 ($99.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,672 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,525.01.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.