Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Aumann AG (AAG.F) (ETR:AAG) a €12.00 Price Target

Aumann AG (AAG.F) (ETR:AAG) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Aumann AG (AAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of AAG stock opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.06. Aumann AG has a 12 month low of €6.62 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €18.82 ($22.14). The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 million and a PE ratio of -41.41.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

