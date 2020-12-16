Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

Get The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,319 ($56.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,526.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,555.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.