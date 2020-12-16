SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 832,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 109,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

