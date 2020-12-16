Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 9,150 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.