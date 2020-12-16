Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 30th

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.