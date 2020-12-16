Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 4th

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

