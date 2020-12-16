Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 4th

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE DX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69.
In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
See Also: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.