Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
