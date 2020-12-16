Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

