Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

