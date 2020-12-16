Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

TR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.