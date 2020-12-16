Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by 27.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

