StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of BANX opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 million, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

