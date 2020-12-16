Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

