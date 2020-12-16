Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $163.81.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
