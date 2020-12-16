Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

