Apollo Investment Co. (AINV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 7th

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.