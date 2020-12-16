DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Increases Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

DTE stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

