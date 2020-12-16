Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

